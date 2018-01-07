Man hospitalized after being stabbed by girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A woman could face charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument Saturday night.

According to police, the two were arguing at the Indigo Apartments in the 11500 block of Braesview when the woman stabbed the man in the arm.

Police said the wound was deep enough to hit bone. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they arrested the woman and are trying to determine what charges she will face.

