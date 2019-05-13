Man in critical condition after being shot inside West Side motel room

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot at a West Side motel early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. inside a room at the OYO Hotel, not far from Loop 410 and Airlift Avenue.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. According to police, the victim showed up at a hospital in the area with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries and has since been taken into surgery.

Homicide detectives and CSI are at the motel, going through both his room and his car. Police said they did find one person somewhere else tied to the shooting. He is being questioned downtown, police said.

