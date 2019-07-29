Medical examiner may use fingerprints to identify woman in fatal North Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they will leave it up to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office to identify a woman who was hit and killed while crossing a North Side street Monday morning.

Police said they have not been able to identify her so far, and that the medical examiner may have to rely on fingerprints to do so.

According to a sergeant at the scene of the crash, a pickup truck driver called 911 around 5:30 a.m. after rolling over something on the road in the 8400 block of Broadway.

The driver later discovered he had hit the woman and remained at the scene until officers arrived, police said.

The sergeant said it initially appeared that the woman already was lying on the roadway after being hit earlier by another vehicle.

However, a written report later stated that the pickup was the only vehicle involved.

Still, that preliminary report said police are not filing charges against the driver because he told them that he didn't see the woman until it was too late.

The crash is still under investigation.

At the scene, accident investigators found several items scattered about, including the woman's shoe and cane.

Police said she also was carrying a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus pass, and they found evidence that she was hit near a bus stop.

They said they planned to check into whether VIA might be able to provide more information about the crash or the woman.

