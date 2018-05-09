Men, woman arrested after displaying BB gun during robbery of Domino's Pizza

SEGUIN - Seguin Police Department officers arrested three people Tuesday afternoon after responding to an armed robbery in progress call at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant.

On Tuesday, SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of South Austin Street around 6:38 p.m. and later took two men and a woman into custody.

The suspects are identified Jessica Leighton, 35, Omar Terrell, 33, and Darrell Turner, 32.

SPD Deputy Chief Bruce Ure said the “three mastermind criminals,” who are from cities north of Austin, displayed a weapon during their robbery attempt of the Domino’s store.

The weapon used in the robbery was later determined to be a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.

Ure said the Domino's employees, along with SPD officers, initially assumed the BB gun was real during the robbery and upon arrival at the scene.

Despite the high tensions from Tuesday’s armed robbery, Ure provided comic relief for followers of the department’s Facebook page.

"Normally, we like to give suspects, like these three highly skilled individuals, a cool name, but with so many options, well, we'll just leave it up to you," Ure said in a Facebook post.

The three suspects are being charged with aggravated robbery and face additional charges separately.

Leighton also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance (below).

Terrell is also being charged for an outstanding warrant from Coryell County for failure to appear on an assault causing bodily injury offense (below).

Turner is facing an additional charge of evading arrest detention (below).

