Metro Health confirms first measles case in Bexar County

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District confirmed the first measles case of the year in Bexar County.

The case is connected to the measles case reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services out of Guadalupe County on March 6.

Metro Health said the last recorded case of the measles in Bexar County was in 2007.

