Motorcyclist dead after losing control of bike, skidding under vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and skidding under a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was pulling out onto Fredericksburg Road from Chambers Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. The man, who police said was in his 30s, skidded under the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid, police said.

The motorcyclist died while on the way to a hospital, according to police.

It's unclear if the crash was weather-related.

