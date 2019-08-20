Mystery animal found at Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - Trenton Williams found a mystery animal by Mansfield Channel and it's causing debate on social media.

Williams sent the photos to Padre Island National Seashore staff, who shared them on Facebook, after reaching out to local experts about what the animal might be.

Some say it's a cuttlefish, while others say it's a blanket octopus.

"The cuttlefish is known as the chameleon of the sea due to its ability to change color rapidly," according to the Facebook post.

The post also says the blanket octopus is known to take tentacles from Portuguese man o' war to use as a defense weapon.

What do you think?

