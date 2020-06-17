WATCH: Fulton County DA to announce decision on charges in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA – The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about officer Garrett Rolfe during a news conference. Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot Brooks, 27, on Friday night.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital after the unrest that erupted in Atlanta and across the U.S. in response to George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis under the knee of a white officer. The Wendy's where Brooks was shot was burned down after his killing.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Police were called to the restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car, and a breath test showed he was intoxicated.

Video footage showed that when police went to handcuff him, Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Ahead of the district attorney's scheduled announcement, Rolfe's lawyers issued a statement saying the officer feared for his safety and that of others around him and was justified in shooting Brooks. Rolfe opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him.”

“Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable, or seriously injure him," the lawyers said.

An attorney for the Brooks family said previously that Rolfe should be charged for “an unjustified use of deadly force, which equals murder.”

Wednesday’s decision in Atlanta comes as the country is experiencing a dramatic shift in its opinions on policing and race. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that more Americans today than five years ago believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans.

