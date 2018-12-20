New CEO of East Side nonprofit plans to hit ground running to revitalize area

SAN ANTONIO - Local nonprofit San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside, or SAGE, has a new CEO who says she's ready to get to work to beautify the area and attract businesses to the East Side.

“SAGE has a really great history of building businesses and creating opportunities, and I just want to expand upon that,” said CEO Tuesdae Knight during her sixth day on the job. “People want to be safe. People want to be healthy. People want to have adequate opportunities, and that's what we’re going to do.”

SAGE helps business owners apply for grant money that's used to help beautify storefronts and landscaping to attract customers.

Tank's Pizza owner Michael Brown is excited about the opportunity to apply for a SAGE grant.

“If something just looks new, you pay attention to it, and that can draw business to us. You get in. You try the food. That's on me. But the outside, I need a little help. You get in the door, and I’ll take over," Brown said.

Being a proud member of the community, Brown said, he couldn't see himself putting his business anywhere else.

“Tank's could've been relocated on any side of town and I believe it would've been successful, but I wanted it to be right here," he said.

Knight said ensuring that East Side businesses look top-notch will help spread a sense of pride in the community, one with a rich history that overshadows its often negative stigma.

“That is one of my goals -- making sure that people know what we can do, how we can help them and so just to get the word out,” Knight said.

On Jan. 12, SAGE is having a gala called Taste the Dream. It will allow business owners and residents to learn about the opportunities that SAGE has to offer.

To find out how to get a ticket, click here.

