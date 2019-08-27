Adulting Hacks

Adulting Hacks: Bundling internet & cable rates

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to bundling internet and cable, how can you get the best bang for you buck? This week's Adulting Hacks brings you some tips on how to lower your cable and internet rates.

CHECK OUT OTHER ADULTING HACKS

Adulting Hacks: How to pick the right mulch

Adulting Hacks: How to put together an emergency prep kit for severe weather, natural disasters

Adulting Hacks: Tips for building resume, other job resources at SA Central Library
 

For more Adulting Hacks and other series exclusive to the News at 9, click here

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.