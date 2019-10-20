Officials ID man found dead in area where he was camping

SAN ANTONIO - A man’s death on the Northeast Side is being investigated as a homicide.

San Antonio police said William Hilton, 69, was found dead around 3 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near Harry Wurzbach and Urban Crest, where he was camping.

A family member initially made the call for a deceased person, police said. Homicide detectives were then called to the scene.

SAPD is asking anyone with information to call 210-207-7635.

