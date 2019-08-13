PICS: New Braunfels residents getting 'fooled by fake movie money'

NEW BRAUNFELS - New Braunfels police are warning city residents and businesses, and those in surrounding areas: Don't be fooled by fake movie money.

On Tuesday, officials with the New Braunfels Police Department said it is receiving an alarming number of reports of people getting duped by the fake money.

The money meant to be a novelty is being to used to steal property or services, NBPD officials said.

In photos shared by the Police Department, a $100 bill is seen with pink Chinese symbols on the front and back of it.

Another $100 bill is seen with writing that says, "For motion pictures purposes."

The Police Department shared helpful tints on what look for when spotting fake currency.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Fake bills can look extremely similar to real bills unless you know what to look for. While it may seem obvious, sometimes it’s the obvious that goes undetected.

Check for bills marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" or the words "In Props We Trust." Check for bills marked with Asian writing or symbols on the front and/or back of the bill. Check for bills marked with the word "Replica" (often in fine print). Check the size of the bill – often fake currency is either smaller or larger than a real bill. Check the "feel" of the paper and if it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

WHAT TO DO

If you or an employee at your business is handed one of these bills, the No. 1 thing to do is to NOT ACCEPT it as payment for property or services. That means remaining vigilant during every transaction to avoid accepting this type of bill as payment. Then what? Call the NBPD at 830-221-4100 immediately and report the incident. If possible, report it at the time of the transaction. It’s possible the person trying to pass the bill may not even realize it’s fake, so this doesn’t have to be confrontational. Explain the situation to the other person and call the police for assistance. If the transaction has already taken place, still call the NBPD so it can document the issue. However, be prepared that the fake bill will become evidence and there is no reimbursement for the money you or your business may have lost.

