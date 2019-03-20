Police: 2 men sought after shooting of 18-year-old, multiple robberies

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two men who robbed three people and shot an 18-year-old during a crime spree overnight.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 7800 block of Richard Frank Way after the men had robbed multiple people in a span of 30 minutes.

According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 6100 block of Whitby Road, just before they robbed someone at the Vista Del Ray Apartments on Evers and Wurzbach roads in Leon Valley.

Police said the men finally robbed the 18-year-old just before shooting him in the hand. When emergency crews arrived, he was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

Authorities said the two men were seen in a black vehicle and displayed a weapon at all three robberies. They only fired at the one victim, however.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case. They also did not release a description of the men. Police said their investigation into the robberies and shooting are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.