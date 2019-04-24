Police seek man who broke into beauty supply store, stole merchandise

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man seen breaking into a Southwest Side beauty supply store earlier this month.

Police on Tuesday released photos from surveillance video of a man in a silver Ford Focus who they said busted a window to the Shine Beauty Supply store at 325 SW Military Drive on April 2, and made off with merchandise.

Police believe the burglary took place between 10 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for burglarizing the beauty supply store.

Those with information about the burglary are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

