OLLU professor: First presidential debate ‘a wild card’

SAN ANTONIO – The first face off Tuesday between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could be “the most interesting presidential debate we’ve ever seen,” said Leda Barnett, Ph.D., who chairs the political science department at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Barnett said the controversial timing of the newest Supreme Court nominee and revelations about Trump’s tax returns are the backdrop for the first of three presidential debates.

“But, all three will be more interesting than usual, just because there are so many crises happening simultaneously,” Barnett said, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s battered economy and continued concerns over racial injustice. “These are the things we want to know.”

But Barnett said she’s worried about the possibility of personal attacks by Trump on Biden and whether the Democrat will “take the bait,” detracting from a debate about the issues.

Barnett said she recommends viewers not only take notes.

“I wouldn’t believe everything I hear," she said.

Instead, Barnett said voters should fact check what they hear by using more than one respected, independent source.

Related Stories: