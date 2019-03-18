Reward offered in slaying of local rapper

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the slaying of local rapper Chris Polk.

Polk, 25, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2018, after he and another man had just left the ICE Lounge in the 5500 block Northwest Loop 410.

Police said they were ambushed on the highway. According to authorities, a silver SUV pulled up alongside the car Polk was in and opened fire on the driver's side, where he was sitting.

Another vehicle drove ahead of Polk’s car and caused him to slow down. Polk was shot multiple times and his passenger was able to gain control of the steering wheel.

Polk died at the scene. His passenger was also shot and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The suspects have been at large since the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Polk’s death.

Anyone with is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

