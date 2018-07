SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association remembered one of their own on Saturday.

Veteran firefighter Lt. Max Weltens lost his battle to cancer Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Professional Firefighters Association said he was a "great husband and father who will be greatly remembered and missed."

Weltens was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2017. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

