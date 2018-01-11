San Antonio area Sam's Club location one of many nationwide closures for retail giant

SAN ANTONIO - Sam’s Club, operated by Walmart, is closing stores nationwide, and one of the San Antonio locations has seemingly already closed up shop.

The members-only wholesale club near Hwy 281 and Bitters Rd is closed, along with 63 other locations across the U.S.

In some cases, employees weren’t notified of the closure, only discovering their store was closed when they showed up to work and the door was locked, according to Business Insider.

Sam’s Club officials responded to a tweet calling out the retailer for closing the doors on employees, saying, "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

