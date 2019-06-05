San Marcos police investigating 5th homicide this year

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. It's the fifth homicide this year.

Police were called to the 300 block of Telluride shortly after 7 a.m. after a resident followed a loose dog to an apartment and found that the door had been kicked in.

When officers arrived, they found Demarcus Trey Allen, 23, dead of an apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment at The Village on Telluride.

Allen was from Pasadena, police said.

Officers are interviewing the man's roommates, but have made no arrests in the case so far, police said.

It's the fifth homicide in San Marcos this year. All of the victims have been in their 20s.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.