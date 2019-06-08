SAPD: Man breaks into ex-wife's home, stabs her new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police have a man in custody after they say he broke into his ex-wife's home and stabbed her new boyfriend several times.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Weizmann around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the woman and her boyfriend were both inside the home when the suspect broke in. The two men began fighting and that's when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and at last check was in critical condition.

