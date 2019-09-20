SAPD searching for sex offender now accused of assaulting 2 children

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 41-year-old convicted sex offender who is now accused of sexually assaulting two young children.

Police said the man, identified as Robert Harris, is on the run and has two active felony warrants for his arrest.

It is unclear when the incident occurred or where Harris was last seen.

In 2004, Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online records.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

He was released from prison in March 2015 and is a registered sex offender, online records show.

Police said Harris now faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

