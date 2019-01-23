SAPD warns about pizza flyer credit card scam

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are warning people not to order pizzas from flyers slipped under hotel room doors.

Officers said hotel guests have been getting their credit card numbers stolen after ordering pizza from the number on those flyers.

Officers posted what they called a "tip for tourists" on the SAPD Central SAFFE Facebook page.

"If you are staying at one of our many hotels in the downtown area please do not order from any of the restaurant flyers that are slid under your doorways. Always ask the hotel concierge or staff where are the best places to eat in San Antonio to ensure you are getting the best quality food our city has to offer," the post said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.