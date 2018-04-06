Schlitterbahn co-owner accused of making threats to woman on New Braunfels property

SAN ANTONIO - New Braunfels police officers responded to an incident early Friday morning at a property owned by the family of Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry, hours after he pleaded not guilty in Kansas District Court in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide.

New Braunfels police tell KSAT.com that officers responded to the Henry property around 3 a.m. Friday after Henry allegedly made threats to an adult female.

Henry was no longer on the premises when officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

Police had not made contact with Henry as of Friday afternoon, but the spokesperson said the department is continuing an investigation into an alleged misdemeanor threat.

On Thursday, Henry appeared in Wyandotte County District Court after being indicted in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The boy died and two women were injured when their raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop on the slide.

According to The Associated Press, Henry was ordered to surrender his passport but District Judge Robert Burns rejected a prosecution request that he be required to wear a GPS locator while out on bond awaiting trial.

Burns said he wasn’t convinced by the state’s arguments that Henry was a flight risk.

A trial date was tentatively set for Sept. 10, but Burns and Henry’s attorney suggested that date could change.

