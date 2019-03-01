Social media beef led to deadly stabbing on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A beef on social media led to a stabbing that left one 18-year-old woman dead and another injured, San Antonio police said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on a charge of murder in connection with the death.

Because she is a minor, police have not released her name or many details about the case.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead woman as Kaitlyn Castilleja.

Police were called to a home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass for a report of an assault around 1 a.m. Friday.

A preliminary police report said that the 16-year-old girl reported that two older teens had come to her home to fight and ended up jumping her.

About a half-hour earlier, the two women showed up at Northeast Methodist Hospital, suffering from stab wounds, the report said.

Live Oak police responded to the hospital emergency room and determined the victims had been stabbed at the home on Boulder Pass.

Later Friday morning, blood stains were clearly visible on the garage door and driveway of the home.

At some point after the two women showed up at the hospital, Castilleja was transferred to the trauma center at San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she died, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said.

It's not clear why the younger teen, who apparently is claiming self-defense, is being charged with murder.

San Antonio police officials referred further inquiries about the case to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

At Castilleja's home Friday morning, a man who identified himself as her father told KSAT 12 News he is awaiting additional information about her death.

He said he had called his daughter's cellphone late Thursday night, wondering why she hadn't come home.

He learned about the stabbing when a friend of hers answered the phone, he said.

After he rushed to the hospital, he found out his daughter had died.

