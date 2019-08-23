South Texas Blood & Tissue Center warns blood supply 'dangerously low'

iStockPhoto / pictorico

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is sending out a plea for donations, and they're willing to reward donors with dinner and a movie.

Blood bank officials said blood use is up and donations are down right now.

They estimate that they're currently only projected to be able to meet about 50% of the need for blood over the next week.

They currently need about 515 donations a day to replenish supply.

"We're working to avoid a situation that could force hospitals to postpone some blood transfusions, and that could leave our community vulnerable to larger trauma events that require multiple units of blood," said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

STBTC will keep donor rooms open until 6:30 p.m. at the six locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels through Sunday.

Donors will receive a free movie ticket and a coupon for a free two-piece chicken meal from Bill Miller.

8,900 ER visits blamed on avocado-related injuries in 2018

Donors are required to have identification, must be over the age of 17, weight at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors under the age of 17 must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds.

Donors can find the closest STBTC location or mobile blood drive online here or by calling 210-731-5590.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.