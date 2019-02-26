Suspect carjacks man at gunpoint, drives into pole in Walmart parking lot: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect who police said broke into a car in a Walmart parking lot, then stole it at gunpoint from its owner, has been arrested.

Jacob Scott Rowinsky, 33, was taken into custody Monday morning after being on the run for over a month.

Police said officers on Jan. 15 responded to the Walmart store in the 8900 block of West Military Drive on the city's West Side for a robbery of an individual report.

A man told police he was walking through the store's parking lot to his car when he saw someone in the driver's seat. The victim said he opened the car door and asked what the other man was doing. That's when the man -- identified later as Rowinsky -- pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's head, according to a police affidavit.

Rowinsky was apparently tampering with the transmission of the victim's car, police said in the affidavit.

The man ran back inside the Walmart and Rowinsky fled in the vehicle but then struck a nearby pole, the affidavit said.

Police said Rowinsky then fled on foot to a waiting vehicle that was being driven by an unidentified woman.

Days later, the San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers released images of the suspect that were captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

Police said a tip led to Rowinsky being named as a suspect and the victim was able to identify Rowinsky as the man who robbed him at gunpoint.

According to online records, Rowinsky has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. He has previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, theft and other serious charges.

Rowinsky is now facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.

