Taco seasoning sold at Walmart, HEB recalled over salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall involving taco seasoning sold under the Walmart and H-E-B brands because the product could be contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Food LLC said the concern is over the cumin spice from supplier Mincing Spice Co.

A sample from one lot was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The product was sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart and the H-E-B brand at H-E-B.

Here are the details on the affected products:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

1 ounce

Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0

Best if used by date: 07/08/21 or 07/09/21

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

1.25 ounces

Product UPC: 0 41220 79609 0

Better by date: 07/10/21, 07/11/21 or 07/15/21

If you have the product, you are asked to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.