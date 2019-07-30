Taco seasoning sold at Walmart, HEB recalled over salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall involving taco seasoning sold under the Walmart and H-E-B brands because the product could be contaminated with salmonella.
Williams Food LLC said the concern is over the cumin spice from supplier Mincing Spice Co.
A sample from one lot was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.
The product was sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart and the H-E-B brand at H-E-B.
Here are the details on the affected products:
- Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
1 ounce
Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0
Best if used by date: 07/08/21 or 07/09/21
- HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium
1.25 ounces
Product UPC: 0 41220 79609 0
Better by date: 07/10/21, 07/11/21 or 07/15/21
If you have the product, you are asked to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
