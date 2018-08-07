Tax-Free weekend begins Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The start of a new school year is around the corner and Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend begins on Friday. Here’s what you need to know:

How it works

Retailers aren't required to collect state and local sales tax on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 during tax-free weekend. The sales tax exemption for Texas also includes items sold online, or by telephone or mail. Shoppers can use layaway plans to also get the tax break, but the item must be under $100.

Is it worth it?

Shoppers save about $8 on every $100 they spend. But industry forecasters predict families will spend $970 on average this year for back-to-school and college expenses. (That’s $81 more than last year for clothing, shoes, electronics and school supplies.) Shoppers saved an estimated $87 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, according to a 2017 report from the Texas Comptroller.

Texans can save on items that aren't school supplies, including diapers

Heads up parents! Diapers are on the list of items that are tax-exempt. Click HERE for a full list of taxable and exempt items.

Some items are not included

Not included in the tax break are jewelry, handbags, luggage, wallets, watches, Apple iPhones, and new sports equipment. The Texas Comptroller of Public Affairs has a “fine print” of the items included in the sale.

Can't afford it now? Put it on layaway!

According to the Comptroller's website, "a sale of a qualifying item under a layaway plan qualifies for exemption if the customer places the qualifying merchandise on layaway during the holiday or makes the final payment during the holiday."

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.