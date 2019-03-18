News

Teen accused of murder to remain in juvenile custody

Judge recommends continued detention; next hearing set for April 1

By Max Massey - Video Journalist, Paul Venema - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - A Madison High School junior who's accused of stabbing two other teens, killing one, was once again ordered to remain in juvenile custody following a court hearing Monday. 

The teen is accused of fatally stabbing Kaitlyn Castelleja, 18, in the driveway of her home, claiming that she and another 18-year-old girl came to the house and confronted her over a series of ongoing social media exchanges that included threats.

The judge on Monday recommended the continued detention, with another hearing set for April 1.

