T-Squared: New faces, new roles on the Trib’s editorial team

You’d think that with The Texas Tribune’s 10th anniversary, we’d already have plenty to celebrate this week. But for our editorial team, there’s even more good news to share.

We’re thrilled to welcome our next news editor, Rebekah Allen, who, with the help of our new breaking news reporter, Stacy Fernández, will drive our daily news coverage and chart the course for much of our longer-term work. We’re also excited to reunite with David Pasztor, a former Trib editor who returns in a part-time editing role. Last but certainly not least, we’re elated to announce new roles for two star editors on our team. Corrie MacLaggan, our managing editor, will stay on as managing editor and focus on editorial recruiting initiatives. Matthew Watkins, our politics editor, will become managing editor for news and politics.

Rebekah joins us from The Dallas Morning News’ Austin bureau, where her legislative coverage simply wowed us. Previously, she worked for The Advocate in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. We can’t wait to see her take the editing reins.

Stacy, who joined the Trib team in September, has already upped our breaking news and explainer journalism game. She’s a graduate of Syracuse University and excelled in the Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellowship at Arizona State University, as well as at internships at The Dallas Morning News and The Buffalo News.

David, an award-winning writer and editor whose previous stops have included the Dallas Times Herald, the Austin American-Statesman and the Texas Observer, was an editor at the Tribune from 2014 to 2016. He’s back to help our reporters conceive of and execute accountability stories, and he’s bringing his reputation for office pranks with him.

Corrie, who has brought dedicated oversight to the daily operation of our newsroom, will work on recruiting initiatives with a focus on diversity. As the managing editor for newsroom administration, she will ensure we’re continuing to cultivate relationships with up-and-coming journalists and seasoned pros alike. Corrie will also continue to oversee our fellowship program, which has grown into a national model under her direction.

Matthew, who has shone as a breaking news editor and politics editor, will take over the daily oversight of the Trib’s news operation. Matthew will ensure we are covering the most important daily and enterprise stories affecting Texas and Texans. He will also continue to lead our politics team as it covers the 2020 campaign.

We couldn’t be more excited about these new roles and new opportunities — and what they mean for a more informed and engaged Texas.