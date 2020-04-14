Texas Juvenile Justice Department temporarily halting admissions

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is temporarily halting new admissions to facilities for two weeks, according to a news release.

New admissions will be halted starting Tuesday and will continue through April 27 “but it could be extended beyond that depending on the circumstances,” the press release states.

“Our partnership with the local juvenile probation departments has been essential to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” executive director Camille Cain said. “By working together, we have continued to implement the best options to keep all of our youth safe.”

The decision to halt admissions is an effort on behalf of the TJJD to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as of Tuesday “no youth in a state facility has tested positive for the virus,” according to the news release.

