Beach near Bob Hall Pier closes ahead of Labor Day

SAN ANTONIO – A coastal destination has closed ahead of Labor Day weekend due to debris “littered across the beach” following Hurricane Hanna.

Nueces County on Wednesday issued an order for the temporary closure of the beach near Bob Hall Pier, which sustained significant damage during the July 25 storm.

As the Category 1 storm struck south of Corpus Christi that day, its wind and waves caused the end of the pier to collapse.

The end (T) of Bob Hall pier has collapsed Posted by Nueces County ESD #2 on Saturday, July 25, 2020

The county order adds the hurricane “destroyed” a parking lot at Padre Balli Park near the pier, and debris “poses a danger to pedestrians.”

Dune lines will need restoration, the order states, as the storm caused significant erosion.

Beach access from the northern edge to the southern edge of the parking lot will remain closed as the Texas General Land Office removes debris.

The order is in effect until Oct. 2 unless shortened, lengthened or amended.