Have a problem voting in Texas? Let us know

Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 13 Credit: Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, kicking off in-person balloting in an election unlike any in the state's history.

To keep an eye on how things are going, The Texas Tribune is teaming up with ProPublica's Electionland. And we need your help. If you're out at the polls — or submitting a mail-in ballot — and you notice something wrong, let us know. Problems can be anything: long lines, voter intimidation, technological problems, flouting of recommended COVID-19 protocols, voter ID issues or more.

ProPublica has built a network of news outlets, including The Texas Tribune, across the state and country. Electionland will review your tip and share it with the news outlet best positioned to review it. Or if you want to make sure the tip gets to the Tribune, you can reach out to us directly at tips@texastribune.org.

Still planning to cast your ballot? Check out our how-to guide to voting during the pandemic.

To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland

Complete the form below to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.