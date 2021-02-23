Fire crews respond to explosion after train, 18-wheeler collide in Central Texas, reports say

A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

Firefighters are responding to a reported explosion in Milam County, Texas, where an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Farm to Market Road 2095 in the city of Cameron, according to media reports. Cameron is located southeast of Temple.

Fox 44 News in Waco said the train carrying freight derailed after it was hit by an 18-wheeler at the grade crossing.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson Amy Casas told the television station that at least one vehicle was on fire and multiple train cars were derailed.

Images and videos shared by media members and on social media show thick, dark plumes of smoke coming from the wreckage.

KBTX in Bryan, Texas, is reporting that homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to KBTX.

The details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

