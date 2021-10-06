Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas officials react to Arlington high school shooting

Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON – Authorities in Texas are reacting to the news of a shooting at an Arlington high school that left four people injured and spurred a manhunt on Wednesday.

The incident happened when a student, identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, opened fire during a fight at Timberview High School. Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Authorities are now searching for Simpkins, who might be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260.

At a news conference on the Texas border to discuss immigration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the shooting.

“We grieve for everyone who’s been harmed or affected by this in any way whatsoever,” he said.

The shooting happened more than a month after Abbott passed a new state law that lets most Texans carry handguns in public without proper training or permits.

Fellow Republican, Sen. Ted Cruz, said he is praying for the victims and the school.

“I know all of us are lifting up in prayer. The students, and the teachers, and the first responders, and the parents,” he said. “There have been far too many of these in far too many schools and so we are grateful for the courage and heroism of the first responders and are hopeful that all of the students or individuals who may have been injured will come through and survive.”

Around Texas, other politicians and prominent names reacted to the shooting:

My statement in reaction to today's tragic shooting at @mansfieldisd Timberview High School. #txlege pic.twitter.com/vLG2ZuvhoL — Chris Turner (@ChrisGTurner) October 6, 2021

My thoughts are with the students, educators, staff and families of Timberview High School in Arlington as we continue to learn details about today’s shooting. https://t.co/QghaQtMbKx — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 6, 2021