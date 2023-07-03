Houston sues state in attempt to block new law that erodes cities’ power

(Callie Richmond For The Texas Tribune, Callie Richmond For The Texas Tribune)

Houston officials sued the state of Texas on Monday to stop a sweeping law aimed at gutting all kinds of local ordinances and sapping the power of the state’s bluer urban areas.

The law — House Bill 2127, dubbed the “Death Star” bill by opponents — was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, marking Texas Republicans’ biggest attempt yet to kneecap local governments in a yearslong assault on Texas’ major metropolitan areas, often governed by Democrats.

The law prevents cities and counties from creating local ordinances that go further than what’s allowed under broad areas of state law, an attempt to overturn cities’ progressive policies. Among those policies are mandated water breaks for construction workers in Dallas and Austin, a component of the law that’s gained more criticism as Texas experiences a drastic summer heat wave.

Leaders of local governments across the state criticized the proposal as a massive power grab that would prevent them from responding to local needs. The law’s broad language, they have argued, makes it difficult to determine which local ordinances are now illegal and will prompt a litany of lawsuits.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Travis County court, Houston leaders argue that the new law violates the state constitution and significantly weakens cities’ authority to self-govern.

The law “is unnecessary, dismantling the ability to govern at the level closest to the people and therefore punishing all Texas residents,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “Houston will fight so its residents retain their constitutional rights and have immediate local recourse to government.”

Abbott and business lobbying groups, particularly the National Federation of Independent Business, have long pushed for a wide-ranging law like HB 2127 that negates city rules like mandated water breaks and paid sick leave ordinances in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio — which courts had prevented from taking effect.

HB 2127 is slated to take effect Sept. 1.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

