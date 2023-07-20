Man arrested after three Texas women found dead in same area, within months of each other

DALLAS – A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in Dallas this spring and summer.

Dallas police said Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, was charged with three counts of murder after evidence linked him to the cases. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, and no further details about his arrest were released.

On Tuesday, police said they were investigating a possible link between the deaths of Kimberly Robinson, 60; Cherish Gibson, 25; and an unidentified woman.

Robinson was found dead on April 22 and Gibson was found dead on June 24, both in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue in east Oak Cliff.

They were both stabbed, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The unidentified woman was found dead on Saturday in the 800 block of Brazos Street, just more than a mile away from where Robinson and Gibson were found.

The unidentified woman’s death has been ruled a homicide but her cause has not been released.

Police asked for the public’s help on Tuesday as a TikTok alleging a serial killer was targeting people in the area went viral, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Police said that at least two of the victims have possible ties to prostitution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Detectives David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or David.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov or Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or Christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.

The cases are under investigation.

