CBP officers seize more than $10 million in drugs at Laredo port

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Laredo found meth and cocaine worth more than $10 million in a tractor-trailer last week.

In a news release, the CBP stated officers seized the drugs on Thursday at the World Trade Bridge after a tractor-trailer was referred to a secondary inspection.

The tractor-trailer was supposed to be only hauling fresh-cut flowers in a refrigerated unit, but officers found more than 1,000 pounds of drugs inside.

The drugs included 164.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in powder form, 854.07 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in crystal form, and 165.34 pounds of alleged cocaine, the release states.

They have a street value of $10,298,520.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” Alberto Flores, port director of the Laredo Port of Entry, said in the release. “This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.