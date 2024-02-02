Bundles of cocaine totaling $2.2 million wash up on South Padre Island

Bundles of cocaine totaling $2.2 million washed up on South Padre Island on Jan. 30, 2024.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Bundles of cocaine totaling $2.2 million washed up on South Padre Island earlier this week.

In a news release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Cameron County Parks Rangers found the drugs Tuesday morning while patrolling near Beach Access 3.

Twenty-five bricks of cocaine were placed in a large black bag, authorities said.

The bricks were wrapped in cellophane with the image of a toucan on them. The drugs weighed about 70.3 pounds.

“Outstanding coordination and collaboration with our partners,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a news release. “These narcotic smuggling cases highlight the threat by Drug Trafficking Organizations impacting our region every day.”