2nd victim dies from injuries after Texas man drove stolen semitrailer into building, officials say

Emergency personnel work at the scene after an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Brenham, Texas, Friday, April 12, 2024. A suspect is in custody in connection to a commercial vehicle crash at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in the rural town west of Houston. Texas DPS officials say multiple injuries were reported in the crash. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

AUSTIN, Texas – A second person has died after a Texas semitrailer driver this month plowed a stolen 18-wheeler into a public safety office where his commercial license renewal had been rejected, authorities said Monday.

More than a dozen people were inside the building on April 12 when authorities say Clenard Parker, 42, intentionally rammed the truck into the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, a rural town outside Houston. One 78-year-old man died later the day after being taken to a hospital.

Cheryl Turner, 63, of Brenham was identified by state authorities as the second person to have died as a result of the crash.

Parker remained jailed in Washington County on charges that included murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Jail records do not list an attorney for Parker and the district clerk's office said Monday it had no lawyer on file.

Authorities say Parker led law enforcement on a short chase before ramming the stolen semitrailer into the same public safety office where he had been told a day earlier that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s license.