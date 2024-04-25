WATCH LIVE: UT-Austin faculty hold press conference in response to protest of Israel-Hamas war

AUSTIN – Faculty at UT-Austin will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon in response to a large pro-Palestinian protest on Wednesday that resulted in several arrests and scuffles.

Protests were expected to continue at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, a day after demonstrations popped up on several campuses all over the U.S., including UTSA.

On Wednesday, the demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war resulted in more than 50 arrests in Austin, and one TV photographer was taken into custody on accusations of criminal trespassing.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets and social media users showed officers at the UT-Austin aggressively detaining dozens of protesters.

Hundreds of local and state police — including some on horseback and holding batons — bulldozed into protesters, at one point sending some tumbling into the street.

In a video posted by KTBC in Austin, a photographer appeared to fall to the ground. A trooper off-camera can be heard saying, “Get on the ground! Lay down!”

“I was moving!” the photographer was heard saying to the trooper.

The photographer was handcuffed. An unidentified person held onto the photographer’s camera and walked alongside him as it continued to roll.

After the arrest, local reporters already at the protest caught up with the photographer. He identified himself as “Carlos” and said he worked at KTBC.

KTBC reporter Meredith Aldis said the station photographer was charged with criminal trespassing. He was released from jail on Thursday.

The Texas Tribune reported that at least 57 people were arrested. Protesters were slowly released from jail on Thursday, KTBC reported.

In a statement, university President Jay Hartzell said that peaceful protests within the university’s rules are acceptable but that breaking the rules and disrupting others’ ability to learn are not allowed.

“Our rules matter, and they will be enforced,” his statement said. “Our University will not be occupied.”

