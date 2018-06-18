Theaters warn moviegoers new 'Incredibles 2' movie could cause migraines, seizures

If you were one of the many people who watched the new "Incredibles 2" movie in theaters over the weekend, you may have seen the warning that theaters posted about a flashing light sequence in the film.

The movie, which had the best opening weekend of an animated film ever, has scenes with flashing lights. Some moviegoers with photosensitivities have complained that the lights could trigger vertigo, migraines or even epileptic seizures.

Blogger/Twitter user Veronica Lewis is credited for spreading the word. Her tweet on Friday about the issue was shared more than 10,000 times.

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Lewis said she wasn't calling for a boycott or demanding that the movie be changed.

"It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights," Lewis tweeted.

There are a wide spectrum of responses to her online campaign. Some said she was being overly sensitive while others thanked her for the warning. A few people even said they or their children suffered an incident during the movie.

Thank you to everyone for retweeting this, writing articles, and signal boosting my message! My goal of having signs at the ticket counter was reached so that people can be warned about the flashing lights in Incredibles 2. pic.twitter.com/JljozWlojd

— Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018

Can confirm! I had to be carried out of the theater because the movie triggered a serious fainting episode, and I'm still feeling the effects a day later. Disney needs to put a proper warning on the movie before someone else gets seriously hurt. — Disney doesnt care about disabled people (@nacholatkes) June 16, 2018

The only warning we got was a badly taped paper we didn't see until leaving when our kid was having a seizure

— Mom of Two (@Jackiethepeapod) June 18, 2018

I took my 10 year old daughter to see this movie yesterday. She has no history of seizures, migraines or photo sensitivity and she had a seizure in the movie theater. Scariest moment of my life!! — Mindy Prause (@MindyPrause) June 17, 2018

I would like to thank @DisneyPixar and @DisneyStudios for listening to people’s concerns and putting up warnings for the flashing lights in #Incredibles2. It is an INCREDIBLE movie, and people can now make an informed decision either to watch the movie now or wait for the DVD — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018

