Veteran creates Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall fundraiser to help immigrants

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas woman is trying to raise more than $100 million to help immigrants as a response to a border wall supporter's GoFundMe page.

Charlote Clymer started the Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall GoFundMe page on Wednesday. She has already raised more than $54,000.

The money raised will benefit the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, also known as RAICES.

Clymer, a military veteran, said the idea started as a satire to the president's efforts to raise money for the wall.

“I did not expect this level of response," she said. "I think people are focused on the human element of this story. These are families, children who come to the border fleeing persecution. As Americans, we should welcome them with open arms."

The money will be used by RAICES to clothe, feed and provide legal services to immigrants.

The following is part of a statement by RAICES regarding the fundraiser:

“While we didn't start this fundraiser, we're ecstatic it's raised so much money in so short a time. We're working with organizers to make sure the money gets in the right hands to provide resources to our legal, advocacy, and outreach efforts fighting for immigrants in Texas and nationwide.”

