VIDEO: SAPD releases footage of suspects who vandalized Mission San Juan Church

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has released footage of two suspects who are accused of vandalizing Mission San Juan Church overnight.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen in the video.

According to police, the suspects possibly left the scene in a two- or four-door white vehicle after putting graffiti on the walls of Mission San Juan Church.

The graffiti, appearing to be politically motivated messages written in spray paint, was not only discovered Friday morning on the walls of Mission San Juan Church but also on Mission San Jose.

We need your help identifying these suspects who are accused of vandalizing Mission San Juan Church overnight. The suspects possibly left the scene in a 2/4 door white vehicle. Anyone with info is encouraged to call our South Property Crimes Unit at (210)207-8191.

One of the messages was the saying, "I really don't care. Do u?" which was printed on the back of the jacket first lady Melania Trump wore as she boarded a plane Thursday to visit migrant children in South Texas.

Some of the other messages said "F--- ICE," along with indistinguishable characters that can be seen in the video shared by SAPD.

The vandals responsible could face up to six months in prison and a fine up to $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's South Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8191.

