Visit Painted Churches of Texas

The quaint town of Schulenburg, Texas, is getting worldwide attention because of four Catholic churches.

The saying "never judge a book by its cover" rings true for the churches, as it is their interiors that are truly spectacular.

All of the churches were built by Czech and German immigrants in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

In the '50s the artwork in the churches was painted over in white to make the churches look newer.

When the paint started to fade, the original paintings were discovered. The community made sure they were restored to their original state.

Each church carries its own unique story and decor. You can tour the churches by contacting the Schulenburg Chamber of Commerce.

St. Cyril and Methodius Church

As soon as you walk into this church, you notice the more than 3,000 stars that cover the ceiling.

The church was built in an old settlement called Dubina. The first church in this community was built in 1876 but was later destroyed in a hurricane.

The new church and what you see now was built in 1912.

You can only get full access to see this church with a tour guide or for Sunday mass.

St. John the Baptist Church

This church features beautiful, pink, detailed walls and Roman alters.

The church was built in the community of Ammannsville. The community's first church was built in 1890 but was destroyed twice, first by a hurricane and again by a fire.

The building you see now was built in 1919.

The windows have pictures of saints on them and are separated by sex. On the left side are female saints and the right side male saints, symbolizing a common wedding tradition where the bride's family sits on the left and the groom's family sits on the right.

St. Mary's Catholic Church

This church is the biggest of the four and every inch of the inside is decorated or painted.

The church sits in the community of High Hill and was built 1912. It is known as the "Queen of the Painted Churches."

There are many beautiful details to see inside, including life-size statues of biblical figures that align the columns inside.

Speaking of the columns, they are made to look like marble but are actually wood.

St. Mary's Church of the Assumption

This is the oldest of the four churches in the Schulenburg area and was built in the community of Praha.

It was built in 1895, and the ceiling is shaped to resemble the inside of Noah's Ark, symbolizing it protecting the congregation.

It is painted to represent heaven and includes angels.

The white altar is gilded with 24-karat gold.