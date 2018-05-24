Watch GMSA for May 24, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, May 24:

What's Trending:

Catching a monkey at the airport: How it happened

Dawkins, a rhesus macaque monkey, escaped his crate when being unloaded from a flight Monday. Here's how it all happened.

Big name artists scheduled to perform for Float Fest in San Marcos

Float Fest has announced the performance schedule lineup for July 21 and 22 in San Marcos.

Will NFL's ban on kneeling boost ratings?

Now that the NFL has ruled that players can't kneel, the protests can no longer be used as an excuse for poor ratings.

GMSA News Headlines:

Edison HS student arrested for bringing gun on campus, officials say

An Edison High School student was charged with a felony after bringing an unloaded gun to school, school officials said.

Texas governor Greg Abbott meeting with students, shooting survivors

The focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s meetings on school safety and mass shootings is shifting to those who have been closest to the recent violence, including students and surviving victims.

Man who said Sutherland Springs church shooting was hoax jailed on gun charge

A conspiracy theorist arrested after telling a Texas church that the killing of more than two dozen of its worshippers was a hoax is free on bond after another arrest — this time on a weapons charge.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.