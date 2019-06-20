Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket still unclaimed in Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas - Some lucky, or potentially unlucky, Texas resident is running out of time to collect their $1 million prize.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 4180 E. Renner Road in Richardson for the Jan. 1 drawing is still unclaimed.

The winner has until June 28 at 5 p.m. to claim the ticket in person at a Texas Lottery claim center.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” Texas Lottery executive director Gary Grief said.

If the winner chooses to claim their ticket by mail, the ticket must be postmarked prior to June 30 -- the day the ticket expires.

Winning ticket holders forfeit any claim to prize money after 180 days from the draw date.

Exceptions are sometimes made for certain elligible military personnel.

All unclaimed money goes back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, according to a news release.

