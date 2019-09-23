Woman bites camel's testicles after it sits on her

GROSS TETE, La. - A strange encounter with a camel led an unidentified woman to bite the exotic animal's testicles after it sat on her, according to reports.

Caspar the camel lives at Tiger Truck Stop in Gross Tete, Louisiana and his enclosure is surrounded by fencing and signs that warn visitors to stay out.

The woman's husband reportedly threw dog treats inside Caspar's enclosure, prompting the dog to run under the fence, according to The Advocate.

Man hit with animal cruelty charge for tying horses to truck, driving down busy street

Authorities said Caspar got spooked by the intrusion and started chasing the woman when she went into the enclosure to rescue her dog, WBRZ reported.

That's when the camel sat on the woman. "I bit his testicles to get him off of me," she told Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr.

Camel strolls through PetSmart in Michigan

The couple were cited for criminal trespassing and violation of the leash law.

Tiger Truck Stop wasn't cited due to the posted signage and fenced enclosure.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.