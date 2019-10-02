Woman found guilty of having man robbed during sex-for-pay visit

SAN ANTONIO - A jury Wednesday found a 34-year-old woman guilty of orchestrating the robbery of a man who had paid her for sex.

After deliberating for just over two hours, jurors found Elizabeth Martinez guilty of aggravated robbery.

According to testimony, a 52-year-old man testified that during a sex-for-pay visit to his home by Martinez, two men burst in, ransacked the home and robbed him.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Martinez's lawyer questioned the robbery charges.

"Why would you kill the goose that laid the golden egg, if he was paying her $300 for sex each time they had sex?" defense attorney James Oltersdorf asked.

Martinez elected to have Judge Raymond Angelini, rather than the jury, decide her punishment. She could be sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison.

