Woman's body found near Canyon Lake boat ramp

CANYON LAKE, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine how a woman’s body ended up in Canyon Lake.

On Monday, Game Wardens discovered a body near a boat ramp in the 800 block of Park Shores.

When detective arrived they began processing the scene and investigating. Authorities believe the woman was in her 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Comal County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 830-643-6699 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

